Mowe Situation Report: No Injury Or Death Recorded – Lagos Fire Service

https://www.nairaland.com/7305771/gas-plant-behind-rccgs-redemption

Fire Alert!

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is presently combating gas Fire at Sun Contractor Project Services Limited, K/m 46 Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, Mowe, Ogun State.

The Fire which was reported at 11:22hours, Monday, was subdued from causing secondary incident by the Alausa and Ilupeju fire crews, leaving four stationed gas truck severely burnt.

There was neither case of injury nor death as damping down of the Fire has been concluded. The cause of the fire is unknown at the time of this report as preliminary investigation is ongoing and will be made public.

Meanwhile, the area is safe and people can go about their lawful businesses without fear.

Adeseye Margaret

Director

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service

August 29th, 2022



https://twitter.com/LagosRescue/status/1564247561321566211?t=gdm9PdYrMLLvx57CoaAzsw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related