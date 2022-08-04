Mrs Dudu Manuga Nominated As Labour Party’s National Women Leader (Photo)

Congratulations to Mrs Dudu Manuga from Gombe State on her nomination as the National Woman Leader of our great party, Labour Party. -PO
As Labour Party is getting ready ahead of the 2023 presidential general election, it is
necessary that the party addresses certain
lapses as well as fills in some positions in the party to ensure a strong structure.
The labor party has announced the
nomination of Mrs. Dudu Manuga as the party’s women leader who will pioneer the affairs of the women in the party ahead of
the election.
In reacting to the above development by
the party, the presidential flag bearer of
the Labour Party Mr. Peter Obi has reacted
to her nomination via his official Twitter
account.
Mr. Peter Obi congratulated her for being found worthy by the party to nominate her as the National Woman Leader of our great party, the Labour Party.
Source: Official Twitter account of Peter
Peter Obi.
The former Anambra state Governor is
regarded as the only presidential aspirant that has the support of the youth and also most talked about.