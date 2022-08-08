My 9 Months Experience As A Non-Tech Remote Worker In Nigeria

My 9months Experience As A Naija-based Remote Worker

I am creating this in the Diary section to avoid other users breaking my flow of thought. Lol. When I am done writing, I’ll beg Lalasticlala to move it to Careers.

I wanted to create this thread for my 1 year anniversary, but it might take too long, I might forget and someone out there wouldn’t get the needed motivation.

When I see people hyping yahoo boys or claiming they are into it due to unemployment, I get pissed. There are so many things out there. Why not tap into one? Why yahoo or hookup?

Nigerian youths have data to watch TikTok videos, but we say we don’t have the one for online courses.

Please do not send me a PM after reading this thread. I wouldn’t respond . All the information you need would be here, on the internet and you can connect with more Nairalanders on THIS THREAD

