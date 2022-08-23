‘My Brother Insists That I Date A Yahoo Guy’

My brother insist that I follow a Yahoo guy. He was like trying to tell me some things and my kind of person I don’t like it and I have a guy already who I love so much and that also loves me so much and wants to marry me at all costs.

The guy is gentle, caring, and I have this believe that he is going to be a nice person. Our meeting was just too sudden. It was God that brought him to my way.

At first I have been into a relationship that it will be going well at the beginning but later on it will lead to misunderstanding and then break up will follow.

Believe me guys, I have this feeling like something keeps on telling me that this guy is going to be a good man for me. I love him so much that living him will be like losing my own life and above all he is a Christian, a very strong one at that and though he is not that financially bouyant yet but he is trying just that Nigeria don’t know the value of graduates in this country. He went to school, he is a graduate.

I don’t want to follow my brother’s advise. I love this guy so much since we started dating. I know of what I have not ever notice in my past relationships that am noticing now he doesn’t shout at me he is just too different.

Please guys I need your advice. I have asked so many people for their opinion on this but now am asking you guys now please help me come out of this confusion I on my own I have said it and I have made up my mind that I am not going to follow my brother’s advise and ready to struggle with this guy to make it am ready to build a future with him money is not everything in life and I so much believe that we are going to have so much money he really wants to marry me and I have already agreed to marry him guys please I need your advice because soon he is coming to see my family.

Please I need you guys advise please.

