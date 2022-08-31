‘My Colleague’s Hook Up Experience’

I read the hook up experience that guy wrote and it reminded me of what my colleague went through.

He is not really straight forward about how he met the girl but that wasn’t their first time. So he claimed she said she was bored in her house at Dutse, so she wanted to visit, he told her there was no money and she said no problem.

That’s how she arrived and they bleeped at night, next morning, she kept stalling on going so he had to take her to the estate shopping complex to get some food until he got tired and wanted her to leave at sometime around 4 so he could go to his house, he went inside the office and asked the security to go and ask her to leave

He gave her 5k and she insisted on him giving her an extra 1k for transport, then my guy made the singular mistake of vibrating, that was when she changed the story, came outside the room, stood in the open and was raising her voice, that her money is 10k, , she was ranting about how he never knew she was an ex-convict and all whatnots.

My guy had no choice because if the wrong people gets to hear, they would call chairman in London giving him updates on how he turned his compound to brothel anytime he travels.

He had to pay the 10k, i had no sympathy for him at all.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related