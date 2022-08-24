‘My Experience Eating Amala At A Popular Eatery In Ibadan’

As a young hustler, I went to ojoo area in Ibadan to hustle
Luckily I was able to make 2300 naira profit
Excitedly, I took a Keke from ojoo to bodija and to buy some food stuffs from the profit. At all at all na winch
Unfortunately, the Keke dropped me in front of Amala skye �
I said to myself, babe, life is too short, enjoy small na
Na so I enter say make I spent 500 from the profit.
I saw people picking plate and a woman was scooping Amala into their plate
I picked mine too and she asked how many?
I said merin which means four little scoop
I moved staright to the ewedu and gbegiri line, the soup was enough for up to 4 persons
Next was the stew and meat line
I did not bother to ask the guy the price cos I thought at all at all meat ll not pass 500
I collected one bokoto
Na so I say make I pay money o
I handed 1k note to the cashier and he demanded for More
Kilode?
He said those tiny scoops I thought was 50# is actually 100# and since I collected 4, the Amala is 400. Mogbe!
Meat nko
He said the meat is 1000
Na so I shout o
Eyo kuro o eni damu o
I no want
He gave me the option of assorted 500
I grudgely accepted and ended up eating 900 at a go
Was the food nice? Yes
Was I satisfied? Hell No
Will I return back? Yes if I get sponsor
Did I get food stuffs, yes only potatoes and crayfish
Moral lesson: Always ask questions, no matter how silly
It’s your girl poshscents Ibadan �
Ps: I rarely eat out