‘My Experience Eating Amala At A Popular Eatery In Ibadan’

As a young hustler, I went to ojoo area in Ibadan to hustle

Luckily I was able to make 2300 naira profit

Excitedly, I took a Keke from ojoo to bodija and to buy some food stuffs from the profit. At all at all na winch

Unfortunately, the Keke dropped me in front of Amala skye �

I said to myself, babe, life is too short, enjoy small na

Na so I enter say make I spent 500 from the profit.

I saw people picking plate and a woman was scooping Amala into their plate

I picked mine too and she asked how many?

I said merin which means four little scoop

I moved staright to the ewedu and gbegiri line, the soup was enough for up to 4 persons

Next was the stew and meat line

I did not bother to ask the guy the price cos I thought at all at all meat ll not pass 500

I collected one bokoto

Na so I say make I pay money o

I handed 1k note to the cashier and he demanded for More

Kilode?

He said those tiny scoops I thought was 50# is actually 100# and since I collected 4, the Amala is 400. Mogbe!

Meat nko

He said the meat is 1000

Na so I shout o

Eyo kuro o eni damu o

I no want

He gave me the option of assorted 500

I grudgely accepted and ended up eating 900 at a go

Was the food nice? Yes

Was I satisfied? Hell No

Will I return back? Yes if I get sponsor

Did I get food stuffs, yes only potatoes and crayfish

Moral lesson: Always ask questions, no matter how silly

It’s your girl poshscents Ibadan �

Ps: I rarely eat out

