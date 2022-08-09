‘My Friend Has HIV, But She Recently Had A Blood Test And It Is Not Showing Anymore’

Pls I don’t know if this is the right section, mods should pls help to move it.
My Friend Has HIV, But She Recently Had A Blood Test And Is Not Showing anymore.
Pls what does it mean doctors, nurses and health practitioners in the house.
Pls I don’t know if this is the right section, mods should pls help to move it.
My Friend Has HIV, But She Recently Had A Blood Test And Is Not Showing anymore.
Pls what does it mean doctors, nurses and health practitioners in the house.
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.