My Second Name Is ‘Trouble’ — Wike Reacts To Senator Wamakko’s Statement

Wamako openly counters Wike, says PDP primary loss had nothing to do with religion, ethnicity is

The former Sokoto governor, however, said Wike was betrayed.

Wamako made the comment while commissioning the Ogunabali/Eastern Bypass Road in Rivers state on Tuesday.

Recall that Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, lost the PDP ticket after Sokoto’s Aminu Tambuwal pulled out of the race to endorse Atiku.

Some southern PDP governors were also said to have chosen Atiku over Wike.

