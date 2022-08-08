‘My Ugly Experience At A Friend’s Party’

A close friend of mine invited me to a birthday party he threw for his girlfriend a couple of days ago. I initially declined the invitation but reluctantly agreed when the girl called me personally and pleaded with me to show up.

When it was time to get ready for the party, a peep into my wardrobe reminded me that I had no outing cloths. I hadn’t gotten a new cloth for over 4 years. My sapa induced introverted nature somehow masked my need for new stuffs because I hardly go out. A sad reality hit me hard in the face… My two jeans and three tee shirts were badly worn out, no shoes either.

I shaa dressed up and left for the party. I immediately regretted my decision of honouring that invitation immediately I stepped into the venue. I looked so out of place… Guys were all dressed up in nice cloths and latest gadgets, I normally don’t let those kinda stuffs bother me but I felt terrible that night.

I sat at a corner observing things till my friend’s girlfriend came and yanked me off my seat to take pictures with some of her friends. A friend of hers used an iPhone with three cameras at the back to take the pictures, didn’t know the model since both 12 and 13 looks similar.

I went and sat back at my corner till the photo guy came and offered to transfer some of the pictures to me… I hesitated because I knew I didn’t want to see the pictures but the guy was persuasive so I gave in. If only I knew the embarrassment that was lying in wait for me.

We proceeded to connect to xender, that was when my antiquated camon CX air that I’ve been using since 2017 decided to show himself. My phone kept rebooting on its own endlessly till the guy got fed up and left. I was super embarrassed.

My friend still came today to transfer the same pictures to me but I objected vehemently because I looked miserable in all the pictures.

I codedly observed guys in my compound dressed up for church and Sunday outings and came to the conclusion that sapa has been my best friend for a really long while.

HAPPY SUNDAY

