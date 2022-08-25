N250k Job In Lagos Vs N200k Job In Benin

Good day my fellow Nairalanders,

So I recently got a job as in IT officer in Lagos and in Benin, the one I got in Lagos(Restaurant /Fashion Store) is 250k plus pensions and HMO while the one in Benin(Hydro Farm) is 200k, no pension but there is free weekly farm produce available for staffs.

I currently reside in Lagos and my house rent is on the High side but I am from Benin and getting accommodation in Benin won’t be hard.

With the high inflation rate, will you advise I move to Benin considering I won’t be spending on food, transportation and housing is cheap.

Please I need your comments.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related