Nasarawa APC Crisis Deepens As Governor Sule Dares Members To Decamp

The crisis rocking the Nasarawa State chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is deepened as governor Abdullahi Sule has dared all aggrieved political appointees to go if they are not comfortable staying in the party.

Recall that Nasarawa State chapter of the APC has been in deep crisis following the aftermath of the party primaries in the state.

The crisis has forced some staunch APC members to dumped the party for Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Those staunch members who felt cheated during the party Primaries and left the party for Social Democratic Party (SDP) are: the serving senator Godiya Akwashiki, senator representing Nasarawa north, Ahmed Wadada, 2019 Governorship aspirant, serving house of representative Gaza Egbefin, representing Nasarawa West and serving House of Assembly representing Keffi east Abdulaziz Danladi who defeated to AA party.

Reacting to threats to leave the party by the APC members in the state, Governor Abdullahi Sule read riot act to political appointees, dared them to remain loyal to APC or quit.

Sule, warning during a meeting with all his political appointees at the Government House recently said he has no intention of firing anyone and called on the affected appointees to change their ways and be loyal to his administration or quit.

He decried the level of acrimony existing between different levels and cadre of the political appointees, pointing out that it has become necessary to call for the meeting because his administration will no longer tolerate a situation where appointees will be working at crossroads with each other.

“I don’t want to fire anybody. I believe that it’s important first to ask people out of respect, to either change their ways or to be loyal to the government or quit the government,” the Governor said.

Sule explained that, it has become obvious that some of the political appointees don’t see themselves as part of the administration, giving their loyalty to others outside of the government.

“What a reasonable and honourable person will do, if I am not loyal to somebody, I have no business working for that person. If you don’t think your loyalty is to the government, please be a human being and resign,” he directed.

https://independent.ng/nasarawa-apc-crisis-deepens-as-governor-sule-dares-members-to-decamp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related