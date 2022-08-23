NBA Conference: Shettima Dressed Shabbily To Distract Nigerians – Omokri

An ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, says the All Progressives Congress (APC), Vice presidential candidate, former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima dressed so shabbily to the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to distract Nigerians.

Omokri, on his verified Facebook page claimed Shettima as a former banker, obviously knew better than to dress so shabbily for an event that the nation had been focusing on.

He said the APC vice presidential candidate dressed in that manner to distract Nigerians from the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who may have flown to Paris, on medical grounds.

The former aide to ex-president Jonathan described Shettima as a deep thinker and very calculating.

He lamented that Nigerians are now laughing at Shettima, but is laughing at us, adding that “everybody is talking about him. But nobody noticed that Tinubu may have sneaked out of Nigeria to fix his health in Paris”

Omokri stated “I am a deep thinker. I even think in my sleep. Too often, I have suddenly woken up in the early hours of the morning with a solution, or insight, to a challenge or puzzle, or riddle my mind was ideating upon.

“And knowing what I know about Senator Kashim Shettima, it was obvious to me that he knew better than to dress so shabbily to an event that the nation had been focusing on. He is a former banker. He is used to corporate dressing. He knows how to wear a suit and tie with the right pairs of shoes.

“As a matter of fact, I Googled him, and behold, there was not one, but five photos of him properly suited up in well-fitting suits, with the right button buttoned, and shod with the appropriate pair of shoes, including the power dressing he projected when he gave an interview to CNN.

“You see, when something is too obvious, then it may not be as obvious as we think. My intel on Shettima is that, like me, he is also a deep thinker. And unlike me, I am informed that he is very calculating. He is not vain. He is capable of looking the fool and wearing a poker face if it will help him pull off a classic sleight of hand!

“Hillary Clinton once said if I want to knock a story off the front page, I just change my hairstyle.”



https://dailypost.ng/2022/08/23/nba-conference-shettima-dressed-shabbily-to-distract-nigerians-omokri/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related