NBTE Restores Abia Polytechnic’s Accreditation

The National Board of Technical Education, NBTE has restored the accreditation of the state-owned Abia State Polytechnic Aba, ABN TV reports.

The board has weeks ago de-accredited the school over a backlog of unpaid salaries, numbering over 20, it said in a statement earlier.

Barr Eze Chikamnayo in a statement on Monday said the restoration of the state Polytechnic is in line with the vision of the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu to “smiles on the faces of the students and Stakeholders of the Abia State Polytechnic Aba.”

Recall that the Governor has mapped out funds to pay a part of the salaries owed to the lecturers.

The commissioner said in a statement, “Consequently, His Excellency, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu rose to the occasion propelled by the fact that the welfare of our citizens has always been of utmost concern to his administration beyond all other legalistic consideration.

“We are, therefore, happy to announce that the accreditation of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba has been restored by the National Board of Technical Education, NBTE owing to the gallant efforts of our Dear Governor.

“The achievement of this uncommon feat on scheduled time has been made possible not only by the prompt provision of 450 million Naira by our education-loving Governor to bail out the Institution from their self-inflicted malaise but by the immediate adoption of far-reaching reforms aimed at establishing sustainable growth and best practices moving forward.



