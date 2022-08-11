Ned Nwoko And Regina Daniels Hold Their Second Son’s Naming Ceremony In Jordan

Ned Nwoko And Regina Daniels Hold Their Second Son’s Naming Ceremony In Jordan (Photo, Video)

Ned Nwoko and wife Regina Daniels held a naming ceremony for their second son in Jordan, IGBERETV reports.

The couple’s close friends and family were present, including Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels and Ned’s children from his other wives.

The couple revealed that their son, who was born on their first son Munir’s 2nd brithday, has been named Khalifa Chimka Nwaorah Ned Nwoko.

