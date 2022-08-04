Ned Nwoko Covers Attention Magazine (Photos)

Delta North Senatorial Candidate Ned Nwoko Adorns Cover Page Of Attention Magazine

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Delta North Senatorial District ahead of the 2023 general elections, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko has graced the cover page of a leading quarterly magazine in Nigeria, Attention Magazine. The latest edition is 17th in the series.

His attention-grabbing picture in his white traditional wear and red cap which comfortably adorns the cover page gives it an aesthetic touch of perfection, quality and class it deserves.

The lead story, New Dawn with the kicker ‘Has Time To Recover Delta North Stolen Mandate Finally Come’ is a must read for all students of current affairs, political watchers and indeed all lovers of good representation.

Also, other issues, which Prince Ned Nwoko, a renowned philanthropist has been seriously concerned about are also contained in the fully loaded edition.

Some of them include fake news scourge, scarcity of petrol and perennial shortage of power which affects the peoples living standard.

Ned Nwoko who emerged the PDP Delta North Senatorial candidate after he trounced Paul Osaji with 242 to 67 votes is expected to slug it out with his APC opponent and others at the polls next year.

Recall that he won the 2019 election for the senatorial district but with an adjudication of the court, Peter Nwaboshi was later sworn in. Political watchers see this as a truncation of mandate.

With his soaring popularity among the people of the district, it is not in doubt that he will recover the mandate of 2019.

He is a philanthropist who has touched thousands of lives across the African Continent not just with his anti malaria campaign but real time empowerment.

His Sports University which is the first in Nigeria is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Delta where it is located.

His presence in the Senate will be a victory for the young population of Nigeria whom he has targeted for an improved life.

The latest edition of Attention Magazine also has interesting contents on Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III, Delta State Government, scenes from the birthday ceremony of the CEO Seman Global, Dr. Maxwell Stephen Nweze.

The distribution of the magazine, a publication of Amity Global Network spread across across embassies, ministries, airports, airlines, hotels, newsstands etc.

