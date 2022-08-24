Newborn Baby Abandoned By Roadside In Minna (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Newborn Baby boy was found abandoned along Bida Road in Gidan-Mongoro area of Minna, the Niger State Capital, NaijaCover Reports.

Facebook User, Comrade Lanre Sadiq, who posted the photos on Wednesday morning, August 24, As Sighted By NaijaCover, called on relevant authority to rescue the child.

“LIFE OF A WOMAN AFTER NINE MONTH. The picture below is a new born baby boy abandoned along Gidan-Mongoro area along Bida road in Minna. Pls, agency responsible for this should act fast. May Almighty Allah protect the baby.” He Wrote.

