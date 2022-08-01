Welcome the departure of the first grain shipment from Ukraine & the resumption of the grain trade. Planned departure of more grain should hopefully bring intl. grain prices down, aid humanitarian purchases & have a positive impact on poor people going hungry in poor countries.
https://twitter.com/NOIweala/status/1554068861032472577?t=6YtY-SJ0y0yrxywHMJ6iiA&s=08
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Hails The Resumption Of Grain Trade
Welcome the departure of the first grain shipment from Ukraine & the resumption of the grain trade. Planned departure of more grain should hopefully bring intl. grain prices down, aid humanitarian purchases & have a positive impact on poor people going hungry in poor countries.