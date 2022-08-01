Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Hails The Resumption Of Grain Trade

Welcome the departure of the first grain shipment from Ukraine & the resumption of the grain trade. Planned departure of more grain should hopefully bring intl. grain prices down, aid humanitarian purchases & have a positive impact on poor people going hungry in poor countries.

