Nick Cannon To Become A Father For The 10th Time, 2 Months After 8th Child (Pix)

American TV host, Nicholas Scott Cannon, popularly known as Nick Cannon, has announced he is expecting his 10th child with his ex-lover, Brittany Bell.
They already share two children together.
Nick Cannon have eight kids with five women.
Mariah Carey (m. 2008-2016):
Children: Twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott (born April 30, 2011).
Brittany Bell (his then-girlfriend, now partner):
Children: Golden “Sagon” (born February 21, 2017) and Powerful Queen (born December 2020). He is expecting his 10th with her.
Abby de la Rosa (his then-partner):
Children: Twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (born June 14, 2021). He is expecting his 9th through her on October 25.
Alyssa Scott:
Zen (born June 23, 2021); (died Dec 5, 2021).
Bre Tiesi:
Son: Legendary Love (born June 28, 2022)