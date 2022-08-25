Nick Cannon To Become A Father For The 10th Time, 2 Months After 8th Child (Pix)

American TV host, Nicholas Scott Cannon, popularly known as Nick Cannon, has announced he is expecting his 10th child with his ex-lover, Brittany Bell.

They already share two children together.



SOURCE

Nick Cannon have eight kids with five women.

Mariah Carey (m. 2008-2016):

Children: Twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott (born April 30, 2011).

Brittany Bell (his then-girlfriend, now partner):

Children: Golden “Sagon” (born February 21, 2017) and Powerful Queen (born December 2020). He is expecting his 10th with her.

Abby de la Rosa (his then-partner):

Children: Twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (born June 14, 2021). He is expecting his 9th through her on October 25.

Alyssa Scott:

Zen (born June 23, 2021); (died Dec 5, 2021).

Bre Tiesi:

Son: Legendary Love (born June 28, 2022)

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related