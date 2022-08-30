Nigeria Becomes First Country Ever To Ban Foreign Models In Advertisements

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON, has banned the use of foreign models and voice-over artists on any advertisement targeted or exposed on the Nigerian advertising space, with effect from October 1, 2022. Voice-overs in British and American accents were once ubiquitous in Nigerian adverts, but not anymore.

A statement by ARCON released on August 22nd, explained that the ban was in line with the Federal Government’s policy of developing local talent, inclusive economic growth and the need to take necessary steps and actions aimed at growing the Nigerian advertising industry.

The ban would cover all non-Nigerians and will put paid to the numbers of western actors who have appeared regularly on the country’s television adverts.

The statement, e-signed by the Director-General of ARCON, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo noted that the decision, was based on the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No. 23 of 2022. He explained that the policy would not affect ongoing advertising campaigns, saying they would be permitted to run out their terms.

The move makes Nigeria the first country in the world to ban white models in advertising.

The statement, added: “All advertisements, advertising and marketing communications materials are to make use of only Nigerian model and voice-over artist.

“Ongoing campaigns are permitted to run out their terms, however, subsequent applications for revalidation for continued exposure of such materials will not be granted by the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP).”

Even before the ban was announced brands had to pay 100,000-Naira (about $145) tariff for every foreign model used in an advert, making Nigeria one of the world’s most uncompromising environments on media representation. When the measure kicks off on October 1, the deterrence will become permanent.

Under the new law, organisations giving awards to corporations or individuals will now have to write to ARCON to establish the basis and process of arriving at the awards.



