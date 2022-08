Nigeria finished 7th overall and No. 1 in Africa at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

35 Medals

12 Gold Medals

9 Silver Medals

14 Bronze Medals

All-time best record at the Commonwealth Games.

5 Records set — 4 Games Records & 1 World Record.

