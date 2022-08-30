Nigerian Army Patrol Neutralize One Bandit, Capture 3 Alive In Kaduna

A fighting patrol led by the GOC 1 Division, Maj Gen TA Lagbaja accompanied by a team of Operational commanders & operatives have cleared bandits in Buruku, Udawa, Manini, Birnin Gwari, Doka, Maganda, Kuyello & Dogon Dawa communities in Kaduna state on Monday 29 August 2022.

…patrol team overpowered the bandits with superior fire power neutralizing, one of them, while three others were captured alive, as some of the criminal elements escaped with gunshot wounds. One AK 47 rifle, 27 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition & 18 Motorcycles were recovered

Members of the public, particularly health facilities and paramedics are please urged to watch out for persons who may be seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds and please report to relevant security agencies.

https://twitter.com/HQNigerianArmy/status/1564543109702230016?t=XcOOoMJnG9u-t9nmuiBSwA&s=19

