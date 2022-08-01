Nigerian Couple Arrested With Drugs In India

The anti-narcotics Indian police in Pune city have apprehended a Nigerian couple in possession of cocaine and mephedrone worth over Rs 1.2 crore (approximately over N62million).

The duo, Iyi Ugochukwu Emmanuel and Enebeli Omamma Vivian were arrested in a residential society, Baner and the drugs caught with them were seized by the anti-narcotics operatives.

According to Times of India, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Cell received an intelligence about suspected drug criminals in Baner. After the primary investigation, a co-ordinated raid was launched in an upmarket residential society on Tuesday morning, where the two suspects lived.

In the raid, police allegedly seized 664 grams of mephedrone also known as Meow Meow, valued at Rs 96 lakh in international market, and 201 grams of cocaine worth more than Rs 30 lakh.

The 43-year-old Emmanuel and 30-year-old Vivian were reported to be doing clothing business in India and entered the Asian country through business visas separately.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Ramnath Pokale said, “Emmanuel and Vivian came to India on business visas years ago. We are verifying their details with the authorities and the source of the drugs. The duo claimed they are in the garment business.”

In another report, a senior police officer, Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad Gaikwad told the newspaper, “Their passport is valid and the man has been frequently visiting India on a business visa since 2012. He has visited Mumbai and Pune.”

“The duo brought drugs to sell in Pune city. They have been staying in the flat for the last one year. We are verifying to whom they were selling the drugs.”

The report also said on July 22, anti-narcotics cell officials had arrested a 44-year-old Nigerian, Chukwuemeka Kenney Anyakora from a house in Khadki.

“We were working on several clues about Nigerians and other nationals in drug trafficking, and tasted success in these two raids.”

“Primary probe suggests Emmanuel had come on a commercial visa to India on the pretext of selling items like garments and shoes. He was arrested in a drugs case in 2018 after which his passport was impounded. He was released on bail in 2019. We have come to know that Vivian, too, came to India on a commercial visa recently,” said Gaikwad.



Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/nigerian-couple-arrested-with-drugs-in-india/amp/

