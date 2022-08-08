Nigerian Couple Welcomes Twins After 13 Years Of Waiting (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Nigerian Pastor, Evangelist Abrahamkole and his wife, Patience Inyamuwa Ikpe have welcomed a set of twins after 13 years of waiting, NaijaCover Reports.

A Family Member, Evelyn Ene Oche, Shared Photos On Facebook, As Sighted By NaijaCover, from the naming ceremony held last week in Benue State.

“Congratulations pastor Adakole and Mrs patience inyamuwa Ikpe for the gift of this adorable twins. Their names are: Emmanuel Ofukondu Ikpe (my Dad’s Name sake) and Emmanuella Ehikondu Ikpe (My Daughter’s Namecy Ehikondu). May God bless and keep you both in strength, wisdom and health” She Wrote.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related