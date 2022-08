Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Nigerian Lady has shared a photo of she saw at a hospital in the country, NaijaCover Reports.

She Shared a Photo of a Notice As Sighted By NaijaCover, which told patients that the hospital only needs a small sample of stool/ feces they are asked to bring, as the hospital does not use a large quantity to prepare ‘spicy peanut butter.’

See The Photo As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related