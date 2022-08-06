Nigerian Navy Rescues Ghanaian Fishermen In The Ocean Near Dangote Port, Lekki (Pics)

@nigeriannavyhq

NIGERIAN NAVY SHIP PROSPERITY RESCUES TWO GHANAIAN FISHERMEN

Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PROSPERITY while on patrol about 10 nautical miles (nm) North East of Dangote Quay on 2 August 2022, sighted a man floating at sea on a yellow 20 litres gallon. Accordingly, the ship altered course towards the position of the man and successfully recovered him.

Subsequently, the rescued man revealed that a second person was involved. As such, the ship proceeded to the position of the second man and safely recovered him as well.

Further investigations revealed that the rescued men were Ghanaian fishermen residing at Takwa Bay, Lagos. They went fishing on Sunday 31 July 2022 but encountered a boat mishap at about 10pm same day. Sadly, 2 of them were said to have drowned before the remaining two were rescued by NNS PROSPERITY. The Nigerian Navy wishes to reiterate its commitment towards ensuring the security and safety of all seafarers in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

