Nigerian Policeman, Tunji Disu, Wins Silver In Judo Championship (Photos)

The Commander of the Police’s Intelligence Response Team, Tunji Disu, has won a silver medal at the US Open Judo Championships held in United States.

He won in the Veteran Judo Fighter category on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Nigeria’s super cops, Tunji Disu, clinches Silver Medal at US Judo Competition



https://twitter.com/daily_trust/status/1554061494538670081?t=SkFDRqWXykFgmyTr1MCNug&s=19

….. great tournament, great experience ��������



https://twitter.com/TunjiDisu1/status/1554057378131222528?t=z95RXmeyxNSK_pnvohHbQQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related