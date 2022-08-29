Nigerian Soldier Reunites With His Mother After One Year At War (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kes_Ch74fLo

A Nigerian soldier has shared a video which captured an emotional moment he reunited with his mother after one year on the frontline, IGBERETV reports.

The soldier was spotted in the video marching towards his mother before they embraced each other.

He shared the video with the caption “seeing my mum again after 1 year in frontline.

