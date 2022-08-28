Nigerian Students Threatened With Expulsion By Ukrainian Universities Cry Out

Chylady, an advocate for African students in Ukraine shares:

Nigerian students who fled Ukraine are being discriminated against by their Ukrainian universities. The universities are pressurising the students to return to Ukraine to pay their fees for September without guaranteeing their safety.

The Ukrainian universities are also threatening to expel the students if they don’t pay their fees but frustrating their requests for transcripts to transfer to other universities. #nigeriansinukraine

#africansinukraine

At the same time they are facilitating the transfer of Ukrainian students into European universities.

https://twitter.com/ChyLady/status/1563961360798588929?t=HLT413aQlja7uwim4aK7-A&s=08

