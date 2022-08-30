BREAKING: Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on Monday 29 August 2022 neutralized several ISWAP/BokoHaram terrorists during a successful night ambush operation around Tamsun Ngamdu general area in Yobe State. Troops also recovered weapons, ammunition, mobile phones & a motorcycle.
Nigerian Troops Neutralize Several Boko/ISWAP Terrorists In Yobe State (Photos)
