Nigerian Troops Neutralize Several Boko/ISWAP Terrorists In Yobe State (Photos)

BREAKING: Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on Monday 29 August 2022 neutralized several ISWAP/BokoHaram terrorists during a successful night ambush operation around Tamsun Ngamdu general area in Yobe State. Troops also recovered weapons, ammunition, mobile phones & a motorcycle.

