Nigerians In Italy Protest Over The Killing Of Alika Ogorchukwu (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78k1MV19CtA

Nigerians in Italy are protesting about the brutal killing of a Nigerian Alika Ogorchukwu in Marche region of Italy by an italian in broad daylight with shocked bystanders watching and doing nothing about it.

Remember that the 39-year-old Nigerian citizen was beaten to death by an Italian man on Friday 29th July, 2022, in Civitanova Marche city, located in the Province of Macerata, Marche Region of Italy.

The incident occurred on a busy street, in front of shocked onlookers.

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7255318/alika-ogorchukwu-killed-italy-nigerian

