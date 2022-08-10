By Seun Adeuyi

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to comment made by the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his campaign spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, had warned Obi to call his supporters to order and allow the 2023 general election to be about issues that will advance the growth, progress, and stability of Nigeria.

He asked Obi to stop his supporters from “spreading lies, malice and denigrating other candidates”.

Reacting, Obi in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Valentine Obienyem, said some of his opponents originated fake news, published them under false names and ascribed them to him or his supporters.

Obienyem said if supporters were mindful of this, some articles published in some newspapers against Obi would not have been published, including those with offensive titles.

“Nigerians know the truth and that such gimmicks used to deceive them would no longer work,” he added.



https://dailytrust.com/nigerians-know-the-truth-peter-obi-replies-tinubu

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7274171/tinubu-obi-falsehood-disinformation-wont

