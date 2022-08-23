Nigerians Qualify As UK Launches Scale-up Visa For Skilled Workers

The United Kingdom (UK), says foreign nationals can now apply for its scale-up visa effective August 22.

According to a statement released on Monday, the government said the new visa type will avail UK’s top high-growth businesses greater flexibility and power to entice talents from anywhere in the world.

What is a scale-up visa?

It is a route for foreign talents who have been sponsored by a scale-up company in the UK and who have the skills needed to enable the growth of scale-up businesses.

The professions qualified for the scale-up visa include scientists, engineers, programmers, software developers, research and development professionals, economists, architects, technicians, financial and investment advisers.

Unlike other sponsored visas, the scale-up visa allows businesses to employ high-skilled individuals who will receive two years’ leave to remain in the UK without requiring further sponsorship or permission beyond the first six months.

“This will further enhance the government’s overall offer to businesses through the points-based immigration system to hire eligible employees from anywhere in the world. The Scale-up visa will give them greater flexibility to hire, often in-demand, talent they need so they can go to the next level, while boosting the UK’s high-skilled pool,” the statement reads.

“Companies, including small businesses and those in the tech and financial services sectors, that have achieved growth of 20% or more in either employment or turnover year-on-year for at least 3 years and employed a minimum of 10 people at the start of the 3 years will be eligible to sponsor talented individuals through the Scale-up visa.”

Kevin Foster, the UK minister of safe and legal migration, said with the scale-up visa, businesses will get the right level of support “to go to the next level”.

“Through our Scale-up visa, we’re enabling businesses to focus on their growth and innovation by giving them more freedom to bring in the diverse skills and experience they need, making them more attractive on an international stage,” Foster said.

“By supporting our high-growth tech, financial services and small businesses, we are ensuring the UK remains a global hub for emerging technologies and innovation while enhancing productivity across the economy – creating jobs, growth and prosperity across Britain.

Source: https://www.thecable.ng/programmers-architects-nigerians-qualify-as-uk-launches-scale-up-visa-for-skilled-workers/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related