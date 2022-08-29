Nigerians Set To Cash Out With Tinubu Apparels As Electoral Campaign Approachs

Nigerians Set To Cash Out With Tinubu Apparels As Electoral Campaign Set To Kickoff (Photo)

For many people, September 28th is the main day to begin their CRAZE for their preferred presidential aspirants. While for political parties it is time to start their BUGA challenge and see who has more popularity among themselves.

Our job over here is to analyze the political parties’ progress in order to aid our TATAFO and Amebo matters. However, despite all of this, I have always believed that Nigerians should take advantage of the numerous opportunities that the electoral campaigns present.

The economy will be boosted for the next five months, and only hardworking and creative Nigerians will be able to benefit from the opportunities provided through their skills and profession.

There is something for every profession to focus on; just be ready. From caterers who would be feeding people at rallies to MCs who would be entertaining the crowd at street campaigns, even the HYPEMEN would not be left out.

Printers, hoteliers, content creators (whose only job would be to write propaganda ) etc would undoubtedly profit, so it all comes down to how you see the positive side of the elections.

According to our observations, the tailors would prosper, particularly given the current trend of Tinubu’s clothing taking over every space even before the start of the election campaigns.

Tinubu’s clothing has been ordered and purchased from Adamawa to Katsina, down to Rivers and Lagos, among other places. Beautiful designs are filling every available space, and millions of customers are purchasing these garments. Tinubu’s Infinity Logo appears to have taken over major brands such as Gucci, Prada, Tommy, Nautical, and others.

The logo is distinctive and well-liked like that of a designer, while quietly selling your preferred aspirant with style.

Due to the high demand and intense competition among fashion designers creating stylish clothing for the APC presidential candidate, the packaging is even getting better.

Beautiful traditional wears with the Tinubu INFINITY logo, as well as Asiwaju trademark caps, are currently in high demand in the North.

Osigwe Omo-IKirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.



Copyright protected.

.https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/nigerians-set-to-cash-out-with-tinubu-apparels-as-electoral-campaign-set-to-kickoff-photo/

