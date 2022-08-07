Nigeria’s Falconets Arrive Costa Rica For The 2022 FIFA Women U20 World Cup

The Falconets of Nigeria have landed in Costa Rica ahead of the 2022 FIFA Women U20 World Cup which is hosted by Costa Rica. The under 20 female team have always been an avenue for many players to graduate to the National team, with players like Oshoala, Oparanozie, Ajibade, Nnadozie, Ohale, Ucheibe among many others representing Nigeria at the Under 20 level.

The Falconets have qualified for every edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup since inception in 2002. Germany and USA are the masters of this tournament, winning 3 each out 9. And let’s not forget that Germany actually stopped us from winning this tournament twice in the finals in 2010 and 2014.

The Falconets are currently in Costa Rica and the competition starts on the 10th and ends on the 28th of August.

[b]GROUP A: Costa Rica, Australia, Spain and Brazil

GROUP B: Germany, Colombia, New Zealand and Mexico

GROUP C: France, Nigeria, Canada, South Korea

GROUP D: Japan, Netherlands, Ghana and USA[/b]

Nigeria’s first match will be played on Friday the 12th of August against France at 12 midnight Nigeria time.

Our second match will be played on Thursday 18th August by 3am against Canada while the third match of the group will be played on Sunday the 14th of August by 9pm against South Korea. These games will not be easy, these countries are actually strong when it comes to women football however, Nigeria has a better record at the under 20 world cup compared to France, Canada and South Korea.

I know the Falconets will do their very best. And I hope they qualify out of the group to the quarter finals. And who knows maybe all the way to the finals to win this competition for the first time in our 10th appearance.

The team is made up of three goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders and six strikers were on the plane to Costa Rica. There are lots of good players in this team. One player to watch out for is Flourish Sabastine who was the highest goal scorer in the qualifiers with 7 goals in 7 games, Another player is the captain Oluwatosin Demehin and Rofiat Imuran who would help coordinate the defense. Players like Mercy Idoko, Esther Onyenezide, Joy Jerry among others are also upcoming players to watch out for.

FALCONETS’ FINAL TEAM FOR FIFA U-20 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Goalkeepers: Nelly Ekeh, Monle Oyono, Peace Obidinma

Defenders: Oluwatosin Demehin, Omowunmi Oshobukola, Rofiat Imuran, Jumoke Alani, Chidinma Ogbuchi, Oluchi Ohaegbulem

Midfielders: Bashirat Amoo, Esther Onyenezide, Adoo Yina, Motunrayo Amoo, Chinyere Kalu, Deborah Abiodun

Forwards: Blessing Okpe, Joy Jerry, Mercy Idoko, Flourish Sabastine, Chioma Olise, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu

How far do you think we will go in this competition?

Source: Nigeria Falconets Ready for 2022 Under 20 Women World Cup – Team List & Fixtures – Costa Rica 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DplJCFIJjKg

