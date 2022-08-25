NNPP Chairman, Rufai Akali Says They Will Not Collapse Their Structure For APC

The likelihood that there will be a merger between the ruling party APC and the NNPP (an emerging political party) is off the radar

The leadership of the NNPP said such possibilities had been quenched since the emergence of the new INEC guidelines

However, the party chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali also reacted to the high-profile defection that ensued in the party

There will be no such thing as collapsing structure for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has confirmed.

Daily Trust newspaper reported that the party played down rumours making the rounds that there will be collapsing structure for the APC.

Reaffirming the stance of the party, its national chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali said the party will not be considering collapsing the structure for the ruling party or any other party ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

Alkali made this known while speaking with newsmen in Lagos over the alleged rumour that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPC standard bearer is on course to step down for APC’s Bola Tinubu.

He also disclosed to reporters that there will be no room for a coalition as it was already late going by the stipulations of the 2023 election guidelines released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While also reacting to the recent development leading to the defection of Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Kano state, Rufai said it was his decision to make, and the entire family at NNPP respects his decision.

He stated that there was no need for controversies and that the NNPP is solely focused on displacing the duopoly of the APC and PDP in the forthcoming general elections in 2023

Meanwhile, the confidence level of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) ahead of the 2023 presidential election is high at present.

The party’s flag bearer and former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is one of the major frontrunners for the Aso Rock seat.

The party’s chieftain, Buba Galadima, boasted that the party already has the northwest, northcentral, and some part of the south in its paws.

Prior to the defection of Ibrahim Shekarau, the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso denied having grudges with the ex-Kano governor.

Kwankwaso, while reacting to the defection rumour of the Kano central senatorial candidate, promised to cede more prestigious positions to Shekarau’s camp if the party wins in 2023.

The presidential hopeful added that all agreements the party had with Shekarau were met except that of the contestants, which was due to the time frame

https://www.legit.ng/politics/1488109-2023-presidency-nnpp-kwankwaso-collapse-structure-tinubu-truth-emerges/?fbclid=IwAR0JddG3SkYZv60kBxJrnd6h5TtUZKGnNkysw-Z8DqV7neKMIyR51cPIiEg

