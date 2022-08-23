No One Insults And Attack More Than APC Trolls – Mr Macaroni

Talking about Insults and attacks; no one does it better than APC trolls!! We all saw how Nigerian Youths including myself were being attacked daily on here during and after #Endsars up till now. These tears are because APC Trolls have met more than their match.
CRY MORE!!! �
There is one particular woman.. Iyabo something… and her group… from curses, to attacks, to insults. Not targeted at me alone but a lot of other Youths.
These are the same people crying about insults??
Lol. Gaslighting on steroids!!!

