No One Insults And Attack More Than APC Trolls – Mr Macaroni

Talking about Insults and attacks; no one does it better than APC trolls!! We all saw how Nigerian Youths including myself were being attacked daily on here during and after #Endsars up till now. These tears are because APC Trolls have met more than their match.

CRY MORE!!! �

There is one particular woman.. Iyabo something… and her group… from curses, to attacks, to insults. Not targeted at me alone but a lot of other Youths.

These are the same people crying about insults??

Lol. Gaslighting on steroids!!!

https://twitter.com/mrmacaronii/status/1562064827308187649

