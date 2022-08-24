Nollywood Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo Defects To Labour Party (Pictured)

Actor Kenneth Okonkwo defects to Labour Party weeks after his resignation from APC

Actor Kenneth Okonkwo has defected to Labour Party.

This comes weeks after his resignation from APC following the party’s decision to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Okonkwo announced his defection on his Instagram page this morning August 24.

”t was an honour and a privilege to be welcomed into the Labour Party on the 23rd of August, 2022, at the Supreme God House, Apo, Abuja, by the entire executive of the FCT Labour Party, representing the National Executive of the Party. I feel loved and cherished by the visit of these distinguished officials of this peoplecentric Party to our Chambers which culminated in my officially joining the Labour Party as a member.

This will enable me assist in my own humble way to the enthronement of His Excellency, Peter Obi, as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 for the good governance of our dear country which is so blessed by God but has been so battered by bad leaders.

I thank the Dynamics Ambassadors for Peter Obi (DAPO), which I am its National Spokesperson, for facilitating this my membership of Labour Party for the enthronement of good governance in Nigeria.

I enjoin all citizens of Nigeria to join in this movement for the actualization of this divine mandate of Peter Obi come 2023.”he wrote



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/8/actor-kenneth-okonkwo-defects-to-labour-party-weeks-after-his-resignation-from-apc.html

