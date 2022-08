This election cycle has shown how tolerant the North and SW are. They are the only places where you can openly campaign for ALL candidates. In some places, if you try to campaign for certain candidates, death, injury, or harassment will be your portion! Am I lying?

#TableShaker



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1554404852582825986

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related