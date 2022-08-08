Not Even My Corpse Will Be Found In PDP – El-Rufai Replies Bwala

Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reacted to the possibility of joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

El-Rufai was reacting to claims by the spokesperson of PDP’s presidential campaign in 2023, David Bawala the former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would soon dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

On his official Twitter handle, Bwala who until recently a member of the APC, said he is optimistic that El-Rufai will be in the PDP even before the 2023 elections.

He also described the Kaduna Governor as one of the finest politicians the North has ever produced.

But reacting, El-Rufai on his official Twitter page said: “Thanks @BwalaDaniel but no, thanks. Never ever, not even my corpse will be found in the vicinities of your new-found political party. I still dey laugh!!! – @elrufai”

NATION

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related