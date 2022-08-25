Paris Club Refund: Ned Nwoko Threatens Legal Action, Demands $40M Compensation From NGF Over Defamation

A former member of the House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko has demanded immediate apology from Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF over what he called defamatory comments against him.

Ned Nwoko had accused the governors of not telling Nigerians the entire truth about the Paris Club refund, accusing them of deceiving the people with falsehood.

In their response, the Nigeria Governors Forum had allegedly used a libelous comment, for which Hon. Ned Nwoko is seeking apology to be published in the dailies with a payment of $40m dollars as compensation for the alleged malicious and false accusation.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of the NGF by Ned Nwoko’s legal team, he demanded that the apology be tendered within 48 hours of receipt of the letter.

“One of the said false and defamatory statements which has been trending on the social media since Sunday, 21 August 2022, authored by one ABDULRAZAQUE BELLO-BARKINDO on behalf of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) alleged as follows.

‘It is curious that in the introduction of himself, Mr. Ned Nwoko said nothing about his current status with the UK Law Society and the widely held belief that he was disbarred for fraudulent activities.'”

Ned Nwoko through his lawyers described the above statement as profoundly malicious and false as he was never disbarred from legal practice in the UK.

He said the comment is targeted at damaging his reputation and cast him as a devious, manipulative, dishonest and manipulative, dishonest and fraudulent person of questionable character.

He is therefore seeking unreserved apologies to be published in two national dailies and online media outlets.

He said upon failure to adhere to the conditions, he will seek legal redress.

Recall that in his recent address to the media, Ned Nwoko who is the Lead Consultant for the recovery of over deductions from Paris and London clubs debt buy back funds had stated that his firm was being owed only 68million dollars not 418million dollars as being alleged by the NGF.

