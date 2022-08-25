Obasanjo, Obi Meet With Wike, Others In London

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday led Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi in a strategic meeting with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

ThisNigeria reports that the meeting, which held in London, had some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors in attendance.

They include Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Others present at the meeting include former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke and Senator Olaka Nwogu.

Although details of the meeting remain sketchy, THISNIGERIA reports that it is geared towards seeking Wike’s support in the 2023 elections.

https://thisnigeria.com/breaking-obasanjo-obi-meet-with-wike-others-in-uk/

