Obasanjo Teaches His Grandson How To Properly Prostrate While Greeting (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6EdADAMtTKY

Obasanjo Teaches His Grandson How To Properly Prostrate While Greeting (Photos, Video)

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has been captured teaching his grandson how to properly prostrate while making an attempt at greeting him, IGBERETV reports.

The energetic former president of Nigeria can be seen remonstrating at the manner at which his grandson prostrated while greeting him as he corrected him by demanding that he lie completely as a sign of respect for elders.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChCWMM9LnZq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: