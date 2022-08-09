Obasanjo Teaches His Grandson How To Properly Prostrate While Greeting (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6EdADAMtTKY
Obasanjo Teaches His Grandson How To Properly Prostrate While Greeting (Photos, Video)
Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has been captured teaching his grandson how to properly prostrate while making an attempt at greeting him, IGBERETV reports.
The energetic former president of Nigeria can be seen remonstrating at the manner at which his grandson prostrated while greeting him as he corrected him by demanding that he lie completely as a sign of respect for elders.
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChCWMM9LnZq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link