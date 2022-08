Some supporters of Peter Obi, under the platform of a group called Tag Team, have planned to hold a mega rally at the Lekki Toll Plaza on October 1st, 2022. However, some supporters of Bola Tinubu have also planned to hold a mega rally at the same Lekki Toll Plaza at the same time as the Peter Obi supporters.

