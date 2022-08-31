Nigerian comedian cum actor, Debo Adebayo, popularly called Mr Macaroni has reacted to the fake news publication shared by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

Naija News earlier reported that Keyamo took to his Twitter page to share a report alleging that Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has agreed to clear the path for the emergence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

He further made a mockery of the ‘Obident movement’, stating that the former Governor of Anambra State was taking them to nowhere.

He wrote: We told the OBIdient soldiers that their ‘hero’ was taking them to nowhere; taking them for a ride of the century and for political 419! We laugh! We are ahead of them!

Reacting to this, Macaroni in a post shared on Twitter said it is embarrassing for a serving minister who doubles as a senior advocate of Nigeria to be at the forefront of spreading fake news.

He wrote: “It is embarrassing that a Serving Minister who sadly is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria is at the forefront of spreading fake news. This is a senior officer in the government that claims to be fighting Fake News. This Man was once a respected figure. How unfortunate!!!”

https://www.naijanews.com/2022/08/27/peter-obi-this-is-embarrassing-mr-macaroni-knocks-keyamo-for-spreading-fake-news/?amp

