“Obidient” Apron Shared To Market Women In Kwara State (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Everybody will be carried along under the able leadership of his Excellency, Peter Gregory Obi.

God will continue to bless and protect our market women and men..

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: