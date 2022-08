I promised to name him after Peter Obi for giving us a glimpse of hope that Nigeria can be wrestled out of the hands of the political bandits and be salvaged.

It doesn’t matter if he wins or not, but atleast he gave people hope to fight for Nigeria in future.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related