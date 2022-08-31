Obidients Are Better Behaved Than APC Or PDP Supporters – Charly Boy Tells Obi

Maverick entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa known as Charly Boy has said that supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, are more violent than Obidients.

Dear Peter,

I know you’re a gentle man and really have no time for bullshit. Those dat are your supporters are better behaved than APC or PDP supporters.

Stop apologizing for the misbehaviours of those unknown supporters, who could just be ur haters trying to be starting a beef. The activist wrote on his verified Twitter handle

