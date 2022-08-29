Obituary Of A Youth Corper Stabbed To Death By Armed Robbers In Adamawa (Pictures)

A Member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Samaila Sabo Awudu, has been murdered by suspected robbers in Adamawa State.

It was gathered that the assailants invaded his room on Friday, August 26, 2022, stabbed him and made away with his laptop, mobile phone and other valuables.

The 28-Year-Old Federal University Wukari (FUWUKARI) Taraba State graduate fondly known as Sam the Drummer, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Following the killing of the corps member, friends, colleagues and members of his community in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, called on the Government and management of the NYSC to ensure justice prevails in the matter.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Saturday, August 27, Hon. Danjuma Usman Shiddi, Member representing Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency and Chairman House Committee on National Security, said he will leave no stone unturned to unearth the circumstances surrounding the murder.



