Ogenna Ekwubiri Is ‘2022 Youth Advocate Of The Year’ – Leadership Excellence Award

Ogenna Ekwubiri Floors Aisha Yesufu, Ahmed Isah To Emerge 2022 Youth Advocate Of The Year

A youth advocate and the Founder Motivating African Youths Initiative, Dr. Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri has been voted the Youth Advocate of The Year in an online electioneering exercise.

She was nominated along with Aisha Yesufu, Ahmed Isah and Harrison Gwamnishu.

Organisers of the award, Igbere TV in a letter informing Dr. Ekwubiri of her award said the Leadership Excellence Awards is Africa’s number one online media awards.

The letter read in part, “This is in recognition of your excellent performance in youth advocacy, tremendous contribution to nation building and selfless service to humanity.

“LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARDS is Africa’s number one online media awards organised by lgbereTV and endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute.

“The aim of LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AVWARDS are twofold: to celebrate and honour great Nigerian political and corporate leaders and organisations that have achieved remarkable success in peace building, development, leadership and philanthropy; and secondly, to raise funds for charity.”

The award ceremony comes up 5th November, 2022 by 5pm (Red Carpet), 6pm (Main Event) at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The awards presentation dinner which will have the Senate Chief Whip, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu as Chief Host, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi ll as Keynote Speaker and Former President Olusegun Obasanjo as Special Guest of Honour will be attended by Key players in both the private and public sectors.



Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1427302/ogenna-ekwubiri-floors-aisha-yesufu-ahmed-isah-emerge-2022-youth-advocate-year/#forward

