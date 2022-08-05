Ogun Assembly Passes N100.25bn Supplementary Budget

Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the Year 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N100, 251,416,938.4 into law, increasing the State’s capital expenditure by additional N70.94Bn, while recurrent expenditure will now gulp N182.48bn with a total of N100.251bn additional revenue.

The passage of the supplementary bill which has now increased the initial N350.7bn 2022 Appropriation law to a new N450.98bn, followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation done by its Vice Chairman, Hon. Ganiyu Oyedeji, who thereafter moved the motion for its adoption, seconded by Hon. Haruna Wahab and supported by the whole House through a unanimous voice vote.

Consequently, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo conducted the reading and clause-by-clause adoption of the sectoral allocations at a plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Source: VANGUARD

